Placenta case at CRL Rights Commission
40 is hot and sexy for Khabonina Qubeka
Khabonina Qubeka wrought havoc a year ago over proposing a settlement agreement of R40m after her placenta was disposed of by a Johannesburg private hospital despite her request that it be kept for her.
The story that Sowetan first broke in January last year sparked a huge debate about the from trash-to-treasure economic benefits of the placenta in the wellness and beauty industry...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.