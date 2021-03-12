Entertainment

Placenta case at CRL Rights Commission

40 is hot and sexy for Khabonina Qubeka

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 12 March 2021 - 09:03

Khabonina Qubeka wrought havoc a year ago over proposing a settlement agreement of R40m after her placenta was disposed of by a Johannesburg private hospital despite her request that it be kept for her.

The story that Sowetan first broke in January last year sparked a huge debate about the from trash-to-treasure economic benefits of the placenta in the wellness and beauty industry...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X