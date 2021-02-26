Award-winning artist's new album addresses social ills

Language no barrier for Venda muso Sikheli Jnr

Traditional music artist and songwriter Sikheli Jnr does not believe that Limpopo artists are sidelined in the mainstream awards because of their language.



Born Mudodzwa Nengudza in Tshifudi village east of Thohoyandou, Sikheli says if language in music was a barrier, the late Oliver Mtukudzi would not have sold thousands of albums in SA. The singer, who sings in Venda, argues that artists like Angelique Kidjo and Baba Maal always have global music fans eating out of their palms through their music despite not understanding the artists' languages. ..