'My body is not good enough for his dresses' — Lesego Tlhabi accuses designer Quiteria of fat-shaming

Trending SA presenter Lesego Tlhabi called out luxury designer Quiteria for allegedly fat-shaming her during a fitting.

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, Tlhabi shared that she had gone to the designer's store to try on some clothes. She alleged that after she couldn't find her size, she was called names like “fatty boom boom”.

Tlhabi said she was hurt by the alleged shaming and that she felt discriminated against.

“I was made to feel like less than nothing today because of my body. My body is not good enough for his dresses and he let that sh*t be known. He really could’ve said that to the stylist on the phone,” she tweeted.