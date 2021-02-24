Zinhle Mabena's husband lodges application to have protection order against him set aside

Robert Ngwenya, the estranged husband of Isibaya star Zinhle Mabena, is set to contest a protection order granted against him by the Pretoria magistrate’s court in December.



Ngwenya’s lawyer Shani van Niekerk confirmed to Sowetan that the matter will be heard before the Pretoria domestic violence court on Thursday...