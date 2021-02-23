WATCH| Covid song by matric duo brings New Day of hope

Anthemic dance banger New Day composed, recorded and released by two matriculants from the National School of the Arts (NSA) in Johannesburg captures the resilient spirit of the matric class of 2020.



The song created by Liebah Masango and Ayanda Yumba, both 18, instilled hope in Grade 12 pupils while struggling with learning conditions as the Covid-19 pandemic was raging...