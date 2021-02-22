Moshidi Motshegwa returns to local television
Moshidi Motshegwa is making her return to local television two years after she was booted off telenovela The River.
Sowetan has confirmed that Motshegwa will join Rami Chuene, Nthati Moshesh and Charmaine Mtinta on daily drama Isono. Motshegwa will make her screen debut on Tuesday, playing the character Sara on the BET Africa daily drama...
