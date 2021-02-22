Entertainment

Moshidi Motshegwa returns to local television

22 February 2021 - 10:19

Moshidi Motshegwa is making her return to local television two years after she was booted off telenovela The River.

Sowetan has confirmed that Motshegwa will join Rami Chuene, Nthati Moshesh and Charmaine Mtinta on daily drama Isono. Motshegwa will make her screen debut on Tuesday, playing the character Sara on the BET Africa daily drama...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X