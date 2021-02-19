Kebidoo brings fresh approach to hip-hop game

For many years since its birth, SA hip-hop has always seen men heralded for their work.

Whether they are behind the mic, behind the production of the music or even behind some of the top podcasts and publications that have narrated the culture, hip-hop has always been a man’s game.

With her distinct approach to music, Tshego “Red” Moseane is fast becoming a local rapper to watch.

Known under the stage name Kebidoo (a play on the SeTswana word for the colour red), the 24-year-old rapper has released her EP, Tsela Tsweu.

Kebidoo is not only exacting about the creative process of her music but is also carving out the narrative of her artistry on her YouTube page.

This comes as no surprise for the young star who worked as a journalist, digital strategist and earned her chops as an award-nominated filmmaker at the Zambian International Film Festival.

“I never leave anything that I do, I just pick up new skills. I want to become a powerful, all-faceted creative because that’s what I want to do and that’s what I want to spend my life doing. Once I’m too old to dance on stage I’ll probably start designing furniture,” says Kebidoo.

The lead single from her EP, Agoiweng, translates to “let’s go” – a song to encourage others to pursue their dreams.