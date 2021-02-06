'We lost our brother': Tributes pour in for Skwatta Kamp rapper Nish

SA music fans are mourning the death of Skwatta Kamp rapper Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe, with dozens taking to social media to pay tribute to the star.

The star was recently admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, where he died on Friday afternoon.

“Musa was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and after a lengthy stay succumbed to the virus.

“His family is in mourning and has requested privacy at this moment to deal with their loss,” a statement from Skwatta Kamp's management read.

Molefe lit up the stage as part of the groundbreaking hip-hop group during the 2000s, and rejoined members Shugasmakx, Nemza, Slikour, Bozza and Relo Makhubo for their comeback in 2018.