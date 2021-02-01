Video Online Theatre category for lockdown
Naledi Theatre Awards appoint new CEO
Following the death of the Naledi Theatre Awards founder and CEO Dawn Lindberg, the prestigious awards have appointed a new boss.
Lindberg, who established the awards in 2004 with her husband Des, died in December due to Covid-19 related illness. The Naledi Theatre Awards committee has decided to promote the current executive director and legal board member Lihan Pretorius into the position of CEO. The legal eagle was appointed on January 27 and has worked closely with Lindberg on all matters pertaining to the awards, both administrative and creative. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.