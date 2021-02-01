Video Online Theatre category for lockdown

Naledi Theatre Awards appoint new CEO

Following the death of the Naledi Theatre Awards founder and CEO Dawn Lindberg, the prestigious awards have appointed a new boss.



Lindberg, who established the awards in 2004 with her husband Des, died in December due to Covid-19 related illness. The Naledi Theatre Awards committee has decided to promote the current executive director and legal board member Lihan Pretorius into the position of CEO. The legal eagle was appointed on January 27 and has worked closely with Lindberg on all matters pertaining to the awards, both administrative and creative. ..