Platform broadens audience exposure
Ntuli competes with best artists at World Arts Games in UK
Visual artist Sinalithemba Ntuli is flying the SA flag high with his participation at the International World Art Games in the UK.
The competition, which is open for writers, poets and visual artists, is something that Ntuli has been keeping himself busy with during lockdown after his three exhibitions were cancelled last year...
