Entertainment

Platform broadens audience exposure

Ntuli competes with best artists at World Arts Games in UK

29 January 2021 - 09:18

Visual artist Sinalithemba Ntuli is flying the SA flag high with his participation at the International World Art Games in the UK.

The competition, which is open for writers, poets and visual artists, is something that Ntuli has been keeping himself busy with during lockdown after his three exhibitions were cancelled last year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X