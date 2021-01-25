Tributes pour in for late trombone great Jonas Gwangwa

Gwangwa was a gentle giant, say fellow entertainers

Legendary jazz trombonist Jonas Gwangwa has been lauded by the music industry as a gentle giant and massively talented artist.



The 83-year-old died on Saturday morning, 14 days after his wife Violet Molebatsi’s death, according to a family statement. His friends and people that had worked with him praised his deep understanding for music that allowed him to compose for other musicians and for film and television...