Tribute to a legend: Jonas Gwangwa

Arguably the greatest trombone player to have come out of the African continent, Jonas Mosa Gwangwa was born in Orlando East, Soweto, on October 19 1937 in a family of pianists. Both parents and a sister were proficient players.

Besides producing and recording albums, he has made a remarkable contribution to scores for movies and TV productions. They include the score and theme song for Richard Attenborough’s film Cry Freedom (1988), based on journalist Donald Woods’ friendship with Steve Biko. The score, which he created with George Fenton, earned him several achievements, notably two Oscar nominations.