SABC to slash Muvhango's airing days

The SABC says its move to reduce Muvhango and 7de Laan to three airing episodes per week was sparked by the public broadcaster’s efforts to open the industry.



The longtime Venda and Afrikaans daily dramas will only air from Monday to Wednesday when the SABC begins its new financial year in April...