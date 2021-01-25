Giyani to get slice of pie
SABC to slash Muvhango's airing days
The SABC says its move to reduce Muvhango and 7de Laan to three airing episodes per week was sparked by the public broadcaster’s efforts to open the industry.
The longtime Venda and Afrikaans daily dramas will only air from Monday to Wednesday when the SABC begins its new financial year in April...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.