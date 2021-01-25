‘Dinner At Somizi’s’ producer Legend Manqele addresses 'plagiarism' claims against the show

Three months after plagiarism accusations against the creators of Dinner At Somizi’s first surfaced, producer Nkululeko “Legend” Manqele has finally addressed the claims.

In a media statement provided to TshisaLIVE, Legend said he had hoped the situation would have been resolved amicably by all involved and that he would not need to issue an official comment.

However, Legend decided to break his silence after "private and legal interventions" apparently proved futile, adding that he did not want his silence to be misconstrued as an admission of wrongdoing.

“The original concept of the cooking show was created during levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown as a virtual cooking show hosted by Somizi and his husband Mohale. The show was named Straight Out Of The Kitchen.

“With comedy and music shows going virtual, there was a clear need for this kind of show. The show would see the newlyweds host normal South Africans in their kitchen via Zoom or Skype while cooking and chatting. The guests would also be required to cook.”

Legend said Somizi had initially intended to launch a cooking show on his YouTube channel, but he approached him and suggested he consider the TV route instead as his the customer base was already sitting with the channel.