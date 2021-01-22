'I’m always watching and soaking up what’s happening around me'
Tyson's curiosity fuels his comedic genius
Tyson Ngubeni has natural curiosity about the world and that has fuelled his creativity and innovation.
Combine that spirit of nosiness with brilliant comedic timing and the internet and you get the biggest viral sensation of the Covid-19 lockdown...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.