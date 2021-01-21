Media personalities heap praises on young US poet Amanda Gorman after Inauguration Poem

Amanda Gorman stole the show as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday.

At 22, she made history by becoming the youngest inaugural poet. Her moving poem, The Hill We Climb, has won the hearts of many across the world including Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Winfrey summed it up perfectly on social media: “I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering – and so am I.”

The late Angelou recited her poem On the Pulse of Morning at Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993 – becoming the first black person and woman to do so.

Gorman did it all while looking like a ray of sunshine in Prada. According to American Vogue, Gorman chose Miuccia Prada, because she’s “a designer Gorman admires for her intellect and long-standing feminist leanings.”

The publication further reported that the gold hoop earrings that Gorman wore were gifted to her by Winfrey, before noting that Winfrey did the same for Angelou by sending her a Chanel coat and a pair of gloves in 1993.