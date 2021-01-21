Isandlwana lecture delayed over Covid regulations

The Isandlwana Battle Music Lecture to be presented by singer, historian and heritage enthusiast Mbuso Khoza at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulane has been postponed.

The lecture that looks at how the British army suffered humiliation at the hands of Zulu warriors just over 140 years ago has been moved to May due to the banning of outdoor and indoor gatherings by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to Sowetan, Khoza explained that due to the Covid-19 strict regulations he realised that it was not going to be safe to have the event.

“We got an amazing response with people buying tickets in numbers but we have decided to move it to May which is Africa Month. With the banning of indoor and outdoor gatherings we had to postpone it. We will celebrate Africa Month through the show. But we will host webinars around the lecture that will be announced soon.”

Presented through narration, music and dance, Isandlwana music lecture features Afrikan Heritage Ensemble, a 20-member a cappella group. Through the lecture Khoza normally brings to life the true life events of the Anglo-Zulu War.

“The lecture is aimed not only to the history follower, but to a wider audience that is curious and would need to grasp the story effortlessly. Narrating such an eventful occasion can become boring and monotonous if done the traditional way of presenting papers, and that is why we are giving a lecture with a twist,” Khoza said.

“Through Isandlwana Battle Musical Lecture I present not only a gripping picture of the pressures of a war that drove both sides to a terrifying and bloody confrontation, but a definitive history of the battle that has shaped the political fortunes of the Zulu people and the entire African population.”