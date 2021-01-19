Cape Town International Jazz Festival on hold till next year
Pandemic casts a pall over flagship music festivals
The popular Cape Town International Jazz Festival will not take place again this year after the banning of indoor and outdoor gatherings due to the spike of Covid-19 infections and national lockdown.
Other events will also be affected by the situation in SA. ..
