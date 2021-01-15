The season debut of The Bachelorette SA lights up the screen
Suspense, plenty of heat, romance and big decisions; this is what The Bachelorette South Africa – featuring its first black headliner – promises to deliver this season.
The MNET reality show, making a debut on February 11 with gorgeous Qiniso van Damme as the focal point, announced a line-up of suitors who will be vying for her heart on Friday...
