The season debut of The Bachelorette SA lights up the screen

Suspense, plenty of heat, romance and big decisions; this is what The Bachelorette South Africa – featuring its first black headliner – promises to deliver this season.



The MNET reality show, making a debut on February 11 with gorgeous Qiniso van Damme as the focal point, announced a line-up of suitors who will be vying for her heart on Friday...