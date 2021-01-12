Makhabane reveals shared vision of album with his close friend

Gospel star Mosehla's death derailed plan for dream collaboration

The late gospel superstar, Israel Mosehla, who died after a short illness, wanted to start the year with a bang by working on his collaboration with Sipho Makhabane.



The 50-year-old singer died on Sunday at his home in the Vaal after battling hypertension that eventually led to heart failure, his wife, Millicent, said. She said the family was devastated by the singer’s death...