Makhabane reveals shared vision of album with his close friend
Gospel star Mosehla's death derailed plan for dream collaboration
The late gospel superstar, Israel Mosehla, who died after a short illness, wanted to start the year with a bang by working on his collaboration with Sipho Makhabane.
The 50-year-old singer died on Sunday at his home in the Vaal after battling hypertension that eventually led to heart failure, his wife, Millicent, said. She said the family was devastated by the singer’s death...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.