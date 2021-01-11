Gospel music fraternity mourns Mosehla's passing

Award-winning gospel singer and pastor Israel Linda Mosehla passed away last night.

The course of death is still unknown at the moment.

Mosehla, who is described by fellow gospel artists as a trendsetter, started his music journey at a young age studying piano and violin in Mofolo, and further went to Funda Arts Center in Diepkloof. In 1985, Mosehla and his brother Isaiah as well as their two friends Bongani Matsobane and Jabu Nkabinde formed a dynamic gospel group called G-Effect. With G-Effect, Mosehla toured the US, UK, Brazil, New York, Chicago, Ohio, Dallas and London between 2003 and 2005.

Gospel singer Nosipho Daniels, who once managed Mosehla, praised the late star for his exceptional talent of being able to touch people through his music.

Daniels said: “I met Israel around 2002 and at that time he was part of G-Effect. He has always been humble and soft spoken. He was just exceptionally talented when it comes to worshipping. He was one of the few artists who would worship God and manage to get me on my feet and I end up on my knees. See you in the morning, soldier.”

Gospel singer Andile kaMajola said: “Your anointed voice is echoing in the corridors of our hearts. Rest well, brother Israel. We promise to keep the song going from where you left off.”

Khulekani Chili decribed Mosehla as a perfectionist of note who always made sure that his live performances were on point. “He was a dedicated person and spent hours rehearsing because he wanted to deliver something proper. As a brother, he was very helpful, especially to us young artists who were coming in the industry. One of his advices was that we should not rush to be famous. He loved music dearly.”

As a solo singer he has released albums such as Worthy of My praise, Crown Him King, Live-Turning Point, God's Sovereignty and Mopholosi Oaka Oaphela.

He was also recognised by the SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards for his exceptional talent.