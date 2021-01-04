Chicco Twala mourns death of his mother

Music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala's mother Betty Khombo Masitha has died.

Masitha, 84, died on Sunday due to heart failure after she had suffered a stroke.

She will be buried on Thursday at Nasrec Cemetery where only close family members will be allowed to attend the funeral due to Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Monday, Twala said his mother had a huge influence on the man he was today.

“My sister contacted me on Saturday saying my mother was not responding to medication and on Sunday she died. I lost my father two years ago but losing a mother is a totally different feeling altogether. My mother was a pillar of my strength. I feel like I have lost everything now that she is gone," he said.

Twala's father Elias Twala died at the age of 96.

“As you know as men we sometimes run away from our responsibilities and my mother has always been there. She was very supportive and made sure we had a better upbringing.”

Twala, who described his mother as a hard worker, said he did not only inherit his good looks from her but also entrepreneurial skills that have led him to be a successful businessman.

He said his mother was a successful shebeen queen and also sold live chickens.

“She taught me everything I know about business. She used to say if you want to succeed in life, you have to stand up on your own. She said you can get guidance and advice from others but it is important to push yourself.”

Twala has appealed to the public not to come in numbers to the funeral.

“I know most of our friends and extended families would have loved to attend the funeral but due to Covid-19 restrictions it won’t be possible. We thank you for your condolences, messages and prayers, it really means a lot to me and my family.”