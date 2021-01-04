Gospel singer warns against Covid-19 jokes
'Big Fish' in good health after beating virus
Gospel heavyweight Sipho Makhabane is breathing a sigh of relief after he recovered from the deadly Covid-19.
Makhabane, who suspects that he contracted the virus while performing in Durban mid-December, spent Christmas in quarantine. Following 10 days of quarantine, he told Sowetan he has improved in the past few days and has tested again and was negative...
