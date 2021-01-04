Entertainment

Gospel singer warns against Covid-19 jokes

'Big Fish' in good health after beating virus

04 January 2021 - 08:47

Gospel heavyweight Sipho Makhabane is breathing a sigh of relief after he recovered from the deadly Covid-19.

Makhabane, who suspects that he contracted the virus while performing in Durban mid-December, spent Christmas in quarantine. Following 10 days of quarantine, he told Sowetan he has improved in the past few days and has tested again and was negative...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X