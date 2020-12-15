Nhlanhla Nciza talks lockdown lessons and Christmas plans
It’s been an eventful year. We’ve all weathered through it the best we can but now the festive season is upon us, a time for celebration and togetherness.
SowetanLIVE caught up with muso Nhlanhla Nciza and spoke to her about how she survived lockdown and what lessons came out of this year for her as a musician as entertainers were some of the people worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. She also told us about what’s keeping her going and what her Christmas plans are.
1. This year has been financially taxing on many artists, how have you survived?
Indeed, the toughest ever. Well by the grace of God we were blessed enough to have signed a couple of deals that required only virtual performances and just appearances and that's when you get to realised how important it is to keep your brand clean, because it works for you in a long run.
2. Do you have any gigs planned for the festive season?
Yes we do and mostly in open spaces as we need to think of the safety of our fans during these difficult times of covid.
3. How do you as an artist protect yourself from Covid while at public events?
We observe all the covid protocols, put on the masks on the way to the stage, have our mics disinfected and we sanitize and as much as we love hugging our fans we opt for the elbow greeting instead.
4. Any advise for fans who will be attending the Middleburg ultimate party?
Yeah, come ready to have a great time but all covid protocols must be adhered to and we as Mafikizolo will be dishing out our classics as well as their current favorites.
5. What is the biggest lesson you have learned from this year?
Work hard and smart, invest and live every single day as if it's your last.
6. What are your plans this Christmas?
Spending Xmas at my little brother's new home with his wife and our entire family and celebrating the new arrival of their baby.
7. What's the best gift you've ever received?
Love and life
8. What is the best gift you've given?
Time and love
Nciza will be performing at the The Ultimate Party Middleburg on the 16th of December. The line up includes Busiswa, Prince Kaybee, Lerato Kganyago, Kwesta and Black Motion amongst others.
