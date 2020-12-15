Nhlanhla Nciza talks lockdown lessons and Christmas plans

It’s been an eventful year. We’ve all weathered through it the best we can but now the festive season is upon us, a time for celebration and togetherness.

SowetanLIVE caught up with muso Nhlanhla Nciza and spoke to her about how she survived lockdown and what lessons came out of this year for her as a musician as entertainers were some of the people worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. She also told us about what’s keeping her going and what her Christmas plans are.

1. This year has been financially taxing on many artists, how have you survived?

Indeed, the toughest ever. Well by the grace of God we were blessed enough to have signed a couple of deals that required only virtual performances and just appearances and that's when you get to realised how important it is to keep your brand clean, because it works for you in a long run.

2. Do you have any gigs planned for the festive season?

Yes we do and mostly in open spaces as we need to think of the safety of our fans during these difficult times of covid.

3. How do you as an artist protect yourself from Covid while at public events?

We observe all the covid protocols, put on the masks on the way to the stage, have our mics disinfected and we sanitize and as much as we love hugging our fans we opt for the elbow greeting instead.