Muvhango actor Vho-Hangwani is now bishop-elect

Muvhango actor Constance Sibiya is ushering in change as the newly elected bishop for her church – a position that has for years been dominated by men.

Renowned for her role as matriarch Vho-Hangwani on the soapie, the 53-year-old officially became the bishop-elect for the Communion of Episcopal & Apostolic Churches International that serves within the province of Saint Athanasius of Alexandria.

“I feel great, honoured and humbled because as a human being you think you are not good enough. But God chooses those that are not good enough to make them good,” Sibiya said.

“This is a way of showing society that women are not just called to serve tea and clean.

“The position has always been dominated by men. They have always tried to suppress women, even when they knew that if a specific woman took lead and ministered a lot of people will get comfort. It’s high time that people see that God has elevated women to rise to positions of power within churches.”

Her husband, Dr. Abraham Sibiya, is the archbishop of the African region at Saint Athanasius of Alexandria. Sibiya’s promotion comes after years of being the chief administrator in the Episcopal office.