Thickleeyonce cashing in on Insta fame

Don’t be fooled into thinking Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane's Instagram is just popping for mahala (nothing).

The 27-year-old influencer, renowned for her body positivity movement, is making it bank too.

She tells me this over a WhatsApp call while she’s enjoying a holiday in balmy George with her BFF and fellow social media star Tumi Linx.

“I’m not going to lie to you, once you have reached that level of being a top influencer there is a lot of money. The Hawks better not come for me,” Legobane laughs.

“I haven’t been affected by Covid-19 as an influencer. If anything, I have secured more jobs.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Legobane used the free time to reinvent her brand from just being a body positive influencer to being a content creator.

Countless brands have come knocking on her door since that transition. These include getting the attention of Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

There have also been gigs with alcoholic brand Bombay Sapphire, luxury brand Paco Rabanne and video streaming service Netflix.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, I got a lot of time to just reconnect with my creativity and discovered TikTok – and how good I am at it. So, I started doing beauty, fashion, lifestyle and making myself an all-round influencer,” Legobane says.

So what is the difference between being an average influencer and content creator?

“A content creator is someone who conceptualises the kind of things they put out. So, it’s not just me talking about my outfit of the day but it’s me becoming my entire production team,” she explains.

“You are coming up with scripts, locations and concepts for brands. I had to write down so many proposals and mood boards during lockdown, so I can show brands the beginning, middle and ending of what I’m going to do. The videos and pictures that you see on my Instagram are not just random.”

Legobane holds that there is no longevity in being an influencer. For that reason she has opened her own small business that includes clothing store Leebex.

“I’m surviving off of social media but it’s not a long-term thing. That can’t be your life goal,” she advises.

“The biggest misconception is that influencers are not influential – it’s just numbers. But I’ve seen it with me, especially when it comes to my niche. I started an online store and it’s doing so well because I’m an influencer.”

Legobane first garnered fame as a photographer to the stars and even shot for the Mzansi’s Sexiest calendar by Sowetan.

She dropped out of her politics law degree at Wits to explore her artistic side.

She plans to take a course in videography as she wants to grow her YouTube channel and fulfil her dreams of making music videos.