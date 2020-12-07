Phele and Sebogodi team up on new stage comedy show
Coronavirus gets TV legends thinking about the second coming
What would you do if Jesus Christ were to come back tomorrow? Will you be ready?
Those are the questions posed by TV legends Jerry Phele and Seputla Sebogodi in their new comedy show called O Tseleng Jeso (Jesus is Coming)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.