Birthday girl Steyn wants to inspire other girls
New Miss Soweto all for self-belief
Newly crowned Miss Soweto 2020 Thobile Steyn wants to use her reign to empower young girls.
The Diepkloof-born beauty, who wants to instil a sense of confidence in girls, was crowned on Saturday night at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani. It was also her 21st birthday...
