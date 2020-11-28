Annual film festival ARIFF opens with powerful Kenyan film

The annual Africa Arise International Film Festival (Ariff) that is taking place at various venues in Johannesburg opened last night with a Kenyan Film Softie .



The official opening took place at Ster-kinekor Nouveau in Rosebank, where film industry stakeholders and fans, including the legendary actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, came out to support the initiative ..