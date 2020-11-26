Durban Gen scales greater heights in viewership

With just eight weeks on air, e.tv’s new drama series Durban Gen has garnered 2-million viewers.



Durban Gen premiered on October 5 and it has already attracted viewers. The show features talented actors like Meshack Mavuso, Zimiphi Biyela, Duduzile Ngcobo, Zuluboy Majozi and Nombulelo Mhlongo, among others...