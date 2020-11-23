Selepe (65) taking social media by storm

Gee Six Five has the last laugh as single 'Obani Lababantu' tops digital downloads

The woman behind the off-tune gqom-amapiano hit song Obani Lababantu is having the last laugh as her single tops charts on digital downloads despite some social media ridiculing.



Olpha Selepe, a 65-year-old woman who goes by the name Gee Six Five, has been trending on social media since the release of her song on Thursday, with some users mocking her because of how she belts out the tune...