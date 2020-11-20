Artist puts painful past behind him

Music a healing force for Ntsika The Dyan

Growing up, Selunathi Ntsika Dontsa witnessed his mother being physically and emotionally abused by his father. Then he was still too young to do anything about it. However years later, Ntsika The Dyan, as he is known in the music industry, is using his voice to motivate victims of gender-based-violence.



Ntsika, a rapper and a songwriter who is signed with Cloud Nine Entertainment, recently released his single Bambelela, which features RnB/House vocalist Sande...