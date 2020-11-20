Artist puts painful past behind him
Music a healing force for Ntsika The Dyan
Growing up, Selunathi Ntsika Dontsa witnessed his mother being physically and emotionally abused by his father. Then he was still too young to do anything about it. However years later, Ntsika The Dyan, as he is known in the music industry, is using his voice to motivate victims of gender-based-violence.
Ntsika, a rapper and a songwriter who is signed with Cloud Nine Entertainment, recently released his single Bambelela, which features RnB/House vocalist Sande...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.