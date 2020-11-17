Maker feels world still can learn from gentle giants in pursuit of great cause

Documentary honours Rivonia Trialists 57 years on

A documentary honouring the Rivonia Trialists will be screened online by the UK Central Criminal Court and SA Chamber of Commerce and in the UK tomorrow.



Titled Life is Wonderful: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes, the documentary by Sir Nicholas Stadlen, a former judge of the High Court of England and Wales, will be flighted to mark the 57th anniversary of the Rivonia Trial...