Maker feels world still can learn from gentle giants in pursuit of great cause
Documentary honours Rivonia Trialists 57 years on
A documentary honouring the Rivonia Trialists will be screened online by the UK Central Criminal Court and SA Chamber of Commerce and in the UK tomorrow.
Titled Life is Wonderful: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes, the documentary by Sir Nicholas Stadlen, a former judge of the High Court of England and Wales, will be flighted to mark the 57th anniversary of the Rivonia Trial...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.