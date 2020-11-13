Coconut Confidential's debut looms
Lindiwe Suttle dares to dazzle with new web series
Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen is taking cue from Insecure creator Issa Rae by creating her own opportunity with her upcoming animation web-series.
The daughter of veteran talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle serves as creator, executive producer and writer of Coconut Confidential, which is scheduled to debut on YouTube early next year...
