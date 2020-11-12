Ceremony to honour icons of public life
Dlathu, Nakai named among SA's most stylish people
Sindi Dlathu, Nadia Nakai, Blue Mbombo, Ama Qamata and Siya Kolisi are just some of the A-listers that will be honoured at the 24th South African Style Awards.
The invite-only award ceremony will be held on November 22 in Sandton City, Johannesburg, and hosted by Ayanda Thabethe...
