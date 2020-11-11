PHOTOS | Meet the top 10 Mr SA finalists

The pageant's organiser had previously told TimesLIVE it was unfair to compare the two pageants, saying the criteria was different.

“To a certain extent I can understand people's misconception in terms of comparing us to Miss SA. I can't speak for their judging or entry criteria because they are a separately owned entity,” JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr SA brand, said last year.

In a post last week the pageant outlined what they were looking for in their Mr SA: “Mister SA is someone who shows attributes such as humility, compassion, integrity and professionalism. Most importantly, someone who can be a role model, an inspiration, and someone who SA’s younger generations can look up to, a everyday hero [sic].”

Still, like last year, social media was filled with comments about the finalists' looks.

Some even said the competition was so “weak” it had given them hope for entering next year.

Others defended the competition, saying the pageant should be televised so South Africans can see beauty pageant contestants they can relate to.

Here are some of the reactions: