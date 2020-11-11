PHOTOS | Meet the top 10 Mr SA finalists
The Mr SA pageant has again got tongues wagging on social media after snaps of this year's top 10 finalists went viral on Wednesday.
It all started when Mr SA posted pictures of the contestants participating in an underwear shoot. The winner of the Mr SA pageant will be announced at a glitzy ceremony on November 28.
Several snaps from the shoot were shared on Twitter, and users quickly compared the contestants to those in the Miss SA pageant.
The pageant's organiser had previously told TimesLIVE it was unfair to compare the two pageants, saying the criteria was different.
“To a certain extent I can understand people's misconception in terms of comparing us to Miss SA. I can't speak for their judging or entry criteria because they are a separately owned entity,” JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr SA brand, said last year.
In a post last week the pageant outlined what they were looking for in their Mr SA: “Mister SA is someone who shows attributes such as humility, compassion, integrity and professionalism. Most importantly, someone who can be a role model, an inspiration, and someone who SA’s younger generations can look up to, a everyday hero [sic].”
Still, like last year, social media was filled with comments about the finalists' looks.
Some even said the competition was so “weak” it had given them hope for entering next year.
Others defended the competition, saying the pageant should be televised so South Africans can see beauty pageant contestants they can relate to.
Here are some of the reactions:
Women in the Top 10 of Miss SA vs men in the Top 10 of Mr. SA pic.twitter.com/b16MlTSqwB— Kamala’s Vocal Fry (@THISisLULE) November 11, 2020
Mr SA also need to be televised 💀 so should Miss Plus Size...👀 corz most people relate to them... different shapes... sizes... tattoos... piercings... 🙄not every one is a Victoria’s Secret model mxm pic.twitter.com/oxY8epEsoZ— nafrodite (@nafroditee) November 11, 2020
Kgane Mr. SA 2020 ke mang? pic.twitter.com/DNFQkdW04Q— Kwush Kawush (@KwushKawush) November 11, 2020
There's always something wrong with Mr SA I don't know if it's the picture quality or what but... pic.twitter.com/737dTLRVUy— Ok_Sbalii (@Sisiipho_M) November 11, 2020
Why are those Mr SA finalists leaning against the wall like that? Agh maaan 😂— Boipelo (@BoipeloT_) November 11, 2020
Frame one 😍😍.— 🤍 (@_MsBrown_) November 11, 2020
So ku Mr SA you can come without a 6pack and looking like David Beckham but Miss SA you need to be oVictoria Secret kinda vibes? https://t.co/0ymtCE6yET
Mr. SA needs a new photographer. Every year horrible photos. pic.twitter.com/ThYJ7RcCCp— Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) November 11, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.