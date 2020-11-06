Renowned lensman opens dialogues with latest exhibition

Jason uses photographic art to confront femicide

With a camera in hand, Leeroy Jason has been behind the lens capturing unforgettable moments in his feat to keep conversations alive with hashtags like #ZumaMustFall and #FeesMustFall.



When he is not staring down the barrel of a gun for his photojournalistic work or capturing images behind popular TV shows like Lockdown, Jason has used photographic art to confront femicide, which forms part of his current exhibition #GenderMustFall...