Renowned lensman opens dialogues with latest exhibition
Jason uses photographic art to confront femicide
With a camera in hand, Leeroy Jason has been behind the lens capturing unforgettable moments in his feat to keep conversations alive with hashtags like #ZumaMustFall and #FeesMustFall.
When he is not staring down the barrel of a gun for his photojournalistic work or capturing images behind popular TV shows like Lockdown, Jason has used photographic art to confront femicide, which forms part of his current exhibition #GenderMustFall...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.