Latest production on femicide goes to Soweto
Ibokwe zooms in on plight of women
Internationally acclaimed performance artist, dancer and flamboyant sangoma Albert Khoza is tackling the issue of femicide in his latest offering.
Khoza, who is famously known as Ibokwe (the goat), continues to deal with controversial subjects as he presents his ongoing performance work called Red Femicycle...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.