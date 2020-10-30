Mahlaula is the genius behind popular dance craze John Vuligate

Charismatic dancer, choreographer and singer Jahman Samuel Mahlaula is the man of the moment.



The 21-year-old is the man behind the 2020 dance frenzy, John Vuligate or sdudla dance that has taken the country by storm. The dance move was created in 2016 by the young ingenious but started dominating after Amapiano group Mapara A jazz song called John Vuligate, which features Ntosh Gazi and Calano, went viral...