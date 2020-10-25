Kalawa Jazmee lands Idols SA deal

Veteran musician and DJ Oskido's Kalawa Jazmee Records has signed a deal with Idols SA.

This comes after the show parted ways with Gallo Record Company after three years.

The winner of the current season 16 of the music competition will be signed to Oskido’s independent record label.

As Idols SA’s new recording home, Kalawa will be in charge of artists and repertoire (A&R), artist management and marketing.

“We are excited to bring a Kalawa Jazmee blueprint that has produced new talent that went on to be superstars,” Oskido said.

“We are looking forward to a new intake of University of Kalawa Jazmee students in the form of Idols winners, and to create South Africa’s next star.”

Founded in the early 1990s, Kalawa is renowned for its contribution to developing kwaito as a genre. They have worked with the likes of Boom Shaka, Bongo Maffin, Mafikizolo, Thebe, Trompies, Busiswa, Zonke and Tamara Dey.

“The new deal with Kalawa Jazmee ushers in a new era of entertainment and growth for the Idols SA contestants and this is an exciting partnership,” said Nomsa Philiso, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“They have proven to be on the pulse of local youth culture and we have no doubt that the Idols SA winner will find a space that will allow them to thrive and conquer the tough music industry.

“We also wish to express our gratitude to Gallo Records, who nurtured our previous winners in the past three years with great success,” Philiso said.

Gallo has worked with Idols SA winners Luyolo Yiba, Yanga Sobetwa and Paxton Fielies during their partnership. They have also signed other Idols SA contestants such as Nolo Seodisha, Nosipho Silinda, the late Thami Shobede, Tebogo Louw and more.

Rob Cowling, general manager at Gallo Record Company, had not responded to questions at the time of publication.