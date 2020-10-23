Queen of SA hip-hop recounts struggles facing female rappers
Nakai talks truth to power in documentary album
Queen of South African hip-hop music Nadia Nakai is an absolute trailblazer in the genre and definitely in her own league.
This was evident when she had her documentary album flighted on Showmax and Channel O on Friday. Titled Nadia Naked, the 1 hour 30 minutes documentary tells the story behind Nadia’s debut album, while taking the viewer to the world of one of the country’s shining stars...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.