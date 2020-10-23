Queen of SA hip-hop recounts struggles facing female rappers

Nakai talks truth to power in documentary album

Queen of South African hip-hop music Nadia Nakai is an absolute trailblazer in the genre and definitely in her own league.



This was evident when she had her documentary album flighted on Showmax and Channel O on Friday. Titled Nadia Naked, the 1 hour 30 minutes documentary tells the story behind Nadia’s debut album, while taking the viewer to the world of one of the country’s shining stars...