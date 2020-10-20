Mbaqanga group founder recognised
Ngwenya's soul touched by Unisa honorary doctorate
Music stalwart and founding member of Soul Brothers, Moses “Black Moss” Ngwenya is set to receive an honorary doctorate in philosophy from the University of South Africa (Unisa) for distinguishing himself in the music industry.
Ngwenya, the only surviving member of the 45-year-old mbaqanga group, will be recognised at the graduation ceremony that will take place on November 13 at ZK Metthews Great Hall in Pretoria. According to the letter sent to Ngwenya that Sowetan has seen, Unisa said: “The council wishes to confer the degree in recognition for leadership qualities, contribution to South African music and his contribution to promoting South African music globally.”..
