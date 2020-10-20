Reshoot of the dance craze video will star Mpumalanga ladies
Music video for John Vuli Gate to feature viral dancers
John Vuli Gate musical artists are planning to reshoot the music video to feature the five young women that turned the song into a viral dance craze.
The song by Amapiano duo Mapara a Jazz featuring Ntosh Gaz and Colano had already filmed the unreleased music video before the five women did the dance challenge on TikTok...
