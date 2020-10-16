'Jerusalema', 'lockdown' and 'zol' on list
Which will be crowned most-used word in SA in 2020?
Who will dethrone Zondo commission in the 2020 South African Word of the Year? Will it be Covid-19, Jerusalema or lockdown?
Find out on Friday when the Pan South African Language Board (Panslab) and Focal Points announce the winner, which will coincide with International Dictionary Day on October 16. ..
