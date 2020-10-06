Partnership talks with the bubbly makers began a year ago

DJ Zinhle sparkles as CEO of international wine brand

DJ Zinhle has not only acquired equity in an international sparkling wine, Boulevard Nectar Rosè, but she has also been appointed as the CEO.



The brand's marketing manager, Rachel de Mardt, revealed to Sowetan yesterday afternoon that the deep pink-hued bubbly was about four years old and was crafted in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of southern France...