Entertainment

Partnership talks with the bubbly makers began a year ago

DJ Zinhle sparkles as CEO of international wine brand

06 October 2020 - 14:04

DJ Zinhle has not only acquired equity in an international sparkling wine, Boulevard Nectar Rosè, but she has also been appointed as the CEO.

The brand's marketing manager, Rachel de Mardt, revealed to Sowetan yesterday afternoon that the deep pink-hued bubbly was about four years old and was crafted in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of southern France...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X