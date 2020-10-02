Wilson Nkosi gets surprise party thrown

It has been more than three decades since legend of the airwaves Wilson B. Nkosi made his debut on radio but he shows no sign of stopping.



Nkosi who was born in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga and grew up in Eswatini formerly known as Swaziland, celebrated 34 years behind the microphone and Metro FM threw him a surprise party during his show Sounds and Staff Like That on Sunday...