Metro FM staffers raise glass for Wilson B Nkosi

29 September 2020 - 09:19

Iconic Metro FM presenter Wilson B Nkosi says the honour he received from fellow presenters and management at the weekend for long service at the station meant that he has fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a DJ.

The management and radio presenters threw a surprise celebration for  Nkosi on Sunday for his solid 34 years radio broadcasting milestone at the popular radio station...

