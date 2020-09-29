Metro FM staffers raise glass for Wilson B Nkosi
Iconic Metro FM presenter Wilson B Nkosi says the honour he received from fellow presenters and management at the weekend for long service at the station meant that he has fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a DJ.
The management and radio presenters threw a surprise celebration for Nkosi on Sunday for his solid 34 years radio broadcasting milestone at the popular radio station...
