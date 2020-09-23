A documentary on universal Zulu nation to premier at Hip-Hop Film Festival in New York

“When he saw the film at that time he was a leader of gang and he realized that when black people come together and fight they win. He then took the name of the last Zulu leader to resist the British, Chief Bambatha, began campaigning against apartheid, and founded his own Universal Zulu Nation. He left the thuggish life and started a movement that unites people. He called on dancers, deejays, poets, graffiti artists to join in," she said.

OkaMseleku who is related to the famous Mselekus like Bheki Mseleku, the late Mseleku sisters; Wendy and Andile from Durban brought Afrika Bambaataa to SA to see where the history of Zulu people began. She started filming the documentary when Afrika Bambaataa was honoured by Global Spin Awards with a Life Achievement Award for being the godfather of hip-hop and founding father of Universal Zulu Nation.

“When I asked if he has ever been to South Africa, he said no and since he was an anti-apartheid activist he was banned. I told him that I want him to come to South Africa and see where it all began. The filming started when he was receiving awards and two days after that rape claims emerged. Everyone who was no longer interested but I was not going to stop. The incident happened 35 years and they could not take him to court since in America you are given 21years timeline to lay a charge.

“After the rape claims I decided to take him to a sangoma and he agreed to the process. I told me to go see a Sangoma and if he was guilty, the sangoma will tell him what to do that that is the gist of the film.”

To make the story a bit more controversial, OkaMseleku has brought in the controversial issue of Princess Mkabayi kaJama in the story who is said to have plotted with Dingane kaSenzangakhona to kill Shaka KaSenzangakhona.