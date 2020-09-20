Menzi Ngubane to his wife: This year's been full of ups & downs, but you remain my rock
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has paid glowing tribute to his wife Sikelelwa, thanking her for always being his rock in difficult times.
Menzi has had a rollercoaster of a year so far. He scored a massive role on The Queen, before health challenges put it on ice.
While celebrating Sikelelwa's birthday this week, Menzi reflected on the year and thanked her for always being there for him.
“Yesterday we celebrated my queen’s birthday, what a special day it was. Thank you MaNgubs for being my pillar of strength. This year has been full of ups & downs, but you remain my rock, always telling me to look on the bright side of life.”
He added that MaNgubane was his “sunshine” and wished her many more years of happiness.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday we celebrated my Queen’s birthday, what a special day it was. Thank you MaNgubs for being my pillar of strength. This year has been full of ups & downs, but you remain my rock, always telling me to look on the bright side of life. You’re my sunshine, I love you mama, may God give you more and more years 🎂🎉🎊🥂❤️
While Menzi has preferred to keep his missus out of the spotlight, Sikelelwa had to speak out in defence of her husband in recent months, after rumours that he was in a critical condition.
“I would like to confirm that my husband is receiving family support and recuperating after doctors were concerned about his health. The family is also aware that due to the spread of this inaccurate and unverified news, his fans have even gone as far as sending their messages of his speedy recovery on social media, spawning an unwarranted social media panic.
“We understand their concerns and support for Menzi, but as the family, we appeal to South Africans to refrain from spreading news that has not been verified and confirmed by the family,” she said in a statement earlier this year.
Speaking to Drum after the couple's traditional wedding ceremony in 2018, Menzi said that he had found his “diamond”.
“I got my diamond and no-one will take her from me. I know the kind of woman I am marrying. I am very grateful to God. I remember when things were not going well for me, I prayed for unkosikazi (a good wife). I didn't say I want umfazi but unkosikazi,” Menzi told the publication.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.