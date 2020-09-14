Matevhu Mbulaheni grateful for Idols experience after shock exit
When one door closes, another one opens is the tune aspirant songbird Matevhu Mbulaheni is singing after coming short of making Idols SA’s coveted top 16.
The 24-year-old singer from Thohoyandou in Venda was the one to watch after earning a golden ticket during her audition in Pretoria...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.